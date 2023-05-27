Leader of the acronym says that decision limits possible investments and assesses that Haddad’s actions are not good for the country

The national president of the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party), Carlos Siqueira, said this Saturday (May 27, 2023) that the approval of the fiscal framework is worrying and that the decision limits possible investments. A measure passed by the House on Tuesday (23.May).

“I think that the fiscal framework has limits, so to speak, on investment, so I find it worrying that the Brazilian State may be very limited for important large-scale initiatives” said the president of the PSB in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo.

However, Siqueira claims that, politically, it was what could be done at the time and evaluated the first months of the president’s government as positive. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The vice president’s party leader, Geraldo Alckminalso said that “the election of president Lula and the formation of a new government [permitiu ao país] to go out of a backtrack“.

Siqueira assesses that the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), is more open to the economic market. However, he claims that the portfolio representative’s actions are not so good for the country.

“He [Haddad] it is more open to the market and this has its consequences. For the market, great, but for the country, I don’t know if [é] so good”said Siqueira.