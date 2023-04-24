Marcos Pereira says he does not want “polarization between extremes”, in reference to the possible candidacies of Boulos and Salles

The national president of the Republican party, Marcos Pereira, signaled support for the current mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), in the re-election campaign in 2024.

“I would not want to see polarization between the 2 political extremes in the city I chose to live in”said Pereira, referring to the pre-applications of Ricardo Salles (PL) and Guilherme Boulos (Psol). The statement was given to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

The party has positions in the Nunes administration. However, figures such as the governor of São Paulo Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) have not yet expressed public support for candidacies.

A survey by Paraná Pesquisas released in February indicated that Boulos and the presenter Jose Luiz Datena (PSC) lead the race for mayor of São Paulo.

Boulos has 26.3% and Datena, 24.3%. Rodrigo Garcia appears in 3rd, with 8.5% of the intended votes, followed by Ricardo Nunes, 7.9%, and Ricardo Salles, with 4.8%.

Salles, who placed himself as the right-wing candidate, said that if his party supports Nunes’ reelection, the mayoralty will be “lost” for Boulos. In response, the president of the PL in São Paulo, Isac Felix, said that the acronym is the basis of the Nunes government and not “turn your back” for him.