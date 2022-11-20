In a video released on social networks, the president of Jair Bolsonaro’s PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, stated that the acronym will seek the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to try to invalidate votes registered in ballot boxes produced until 2020. there are several ballot boxes that cannot be considered”, he said this Saturday, 19. Costa Neto guaranteed that the PL will propose this analysis to the TSE until Tuesday, 22.

He stated that the invalid ballot boxes would be those that were produced until the year 2020, which supposedly would have the same number of assets, which, according to him, would make an inspection urn by urn unfeasible. He also claimed that, according to the party’s study, the problem may have reached up to 250,000 ballot boxes.

There is no indication of fraud or technical problem in the election, as already attested by the Federal Court of Auditors and the Armed Forces themselves. Three international election observation missions also issued preliminary reports attesting to the security of the electronic voting machines, shortly after the first round.

Questioned at this Saturday’s event about why this demand was not evaluated before the elections, Costa Neto claimed that this would be the “fault” of TSE officials and that the Court’s management would not be aware of the issue.

The leader denied, however, that the PL wants to review the election. “We don’t want a new election, we don’t want to disturb the life of the country, but they (TSE) have to decide what they are going to do”, he claimed.

To Estadãothe PL press office did not give details about the party’s intention, but confirmed the statements made by the party’s president this Saturday.

Costa Neto mentions all the ballot boxes produced until 2020. However, the older devices, used even in the 2018 election in which Bolsonaro was elected, had already been submitted to the so-called Public Security Test (TPS) in previous years. The 2020 model, in turn, was submitted by the TSE for analysis by experts from federal universities this year.

Bolsonaro’s insistence

In his speech this Saturday, Valdemar da Costa Neto said that he “was calm” about the results of the electronic voting machines. “I’ve been contesting elections since 1990 and the ballot boxes have been there since 1994. I’ve never had any concerns about that,” he claimed. However, his position changed after what he called “Bolsonaro’s insistence to see this matter”. The president, defeated in the second round of this year’s elections, would have pressured the party to complete the study.

“They insisted on me, so I insisted on the staff, they went there and found that out there,” said Costa Neto about the alleged problem with the ballot boxes manufactured until 2020.