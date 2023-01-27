(Reuters) – Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the PL, the party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, said on Friday that he resorted to a “metaphor” when he said in an interview with newspaper O Globo that there were proposals for coup decrees, such as the one seized by the Federal Police at the residence of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres, “at everyone’s house”.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, Costa Neto came out several times in defense of Bolsonaro, stating that he did nothing outside the law, and said that he received documents with proposals to prevent the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the streets and at airports.

“I even used a metaphor when I said that everyone had it at home. Because this was a business that ran within the government, people commented ‘look, I received a proposal here’. I received and grinded. Anderson didn’t do that. It must have happened to him,” he told the station.

“Bolsonaro never touched on this subject with me. I once broached this subject with him. I said ‘Bolsonaro, everything that is done needs to be done within the law, because everything you do that does not comply with the law, what will happen? We’re going to have all the countries against us, our economy is going to go up in space and the government with it’. He said ‘no, Valdemar, forget it, I’m not going to do anything outside the law’.”

In the interview with the newspaper, the party leader stated that Bolsonaro did not seek to stage a coup to prevent Lula from taking office because “he saw no way to do it”.

In the interview with the broadcaster, in turn, he sought to clarify the speech by saying that Bolsonaro never considered carrying out a coup.

“(Bolsonaro) never thought about it. Blow no! Never ever! Because otherwise I would have done it, and I would have done a big mistake, because there’s no way this could work. There was a time when that worked,” he said.

“I’m not doing this to defend anyone, I’m doing this for our people to understand that if Bolsonaro could do something within the law, he would. Don’t hit, that’s outside the law. So he didn’t because it was against the law,” he stated.

STRONG IN 2026

Valdemar Costa Neto also said that the former president will be very strong if he tries to conquer the Planalto command again in 2026, but he will be even stronger if he is not a candidate and supports another name.

“Bolsonaro, if he is a candidate, he will be a very strong candidate. If he is not a candidate, he will be even stronger, because this right-wing movement is here to stay”, said the president of the PL.

“So if there is another candidate with Bolsonaro supporting him, he does not bring his rejection… The comrade did not want to vote for him (in 2022) because he hated Bolsonaro and voted for Lula, because he had no other option. So him supporting another candidate, we will be unbeatable in the next election, ”he added.

The president of the PL acknowledged that during the pandemic Bolsonaro “made too many mistakes”, as well as at the beginning of his government.

“Bolsonaro would have won the election in the first round if he hadn’t made so many mistakes in the first year and a half. He would win in the first round with ease.”

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was elected president in the second round, with 50.9% of the valid votes, against 49.1% for Bolsonaro – a difference of just over 2 million votes.

Valdemar mentioned the name of Bolsonaro’s wife and former first lady, Michelle, as a possible candidate for the presidency, in case the former president decides not to try again, as well as the governors of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), and of São Paulo. Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

“I think Zema is a strong candidate for four years from now, just as I think Tarcísio can be a very strong candidate”, he said, adding that the doors of the PL are open if the governor of Minas Gerais wants to join the party.

The president of the PL also said that he counts on Bolsonaro in Brasília to strengthen the party. The former president is currently in the United States, where he traveled on the eve of the end of his term, at the end of December.

(By Eduardo Simões, in São Paulo)