The Federal Constitutional Court announced on Thursday that the Higher Administrative Court in Münster must once again examine the question of whether North Rhine-Westphalia’s Justice Minister Benjamin Limbach (Greens) made the correct decision to fill the position of President of the Higher Administrative Court. The constitutional complaint of a federal judge who felt he had been disadvantaged in the selection process was thus partially successful. He had sworn to state that Limbach had already spoken to him before the official assessment of his favored candidate for the position of President that the candidate had an “advantage” and suggested that he withdraw his application.