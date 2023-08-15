President of the National Medical Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics. Nikolai Priorov, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Sergei Mironov died at the age of 75. This was announced on Tuesday, August 15, in press service Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences died on August 14. The cause of death was not reported.

The head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko expressed his condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of Mironov.

“Thanks to his work and knowledge, high-tech areas of treatment in the field of traumatology, restorative and sports medicine have been developed. The whole life and work of Sergei Pavlovich was an example of devotion to the chosen medical specialty,” the minister noted.

Murashko also pointed to Mironov’s many years of work and contribution to the development of Russian medical science, marked by high awards.

As explained in the ministry, Mironov worked in the center for more than half a century. In addition, for 25 years he served as the chief freelance orthopedic specialist of the Russian Ministry of Health. The President of the NMIC developed the traumatological and orthopedic service in all subjects of the country, was engaged in the development and implementation of methods for treating injuries and diseases of the joints.