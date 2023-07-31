Deadline is set for September 28; Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Zucco will ask for at least 2 more months

The president of the CPI (parliamentary commission of inquiry) of the MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) in the Chamber, deputy Lieutenant Colonel Zucco (Republicanos-RS), wants to extend the period of operation of the commission for at least another 2 months. The deadline is set for September 28th.

Articulated by deputies from the opposition to the government, the CPI was installed in April. The land invasions registered in areas of the south of Bahia and Goiás motivated the creation of the collegiate.

The CPI sessions were marked by disagreements between government supporters and the opposition, with clashes over interruptions in the speaking time of each registered congressman.

In an interview with CNNZucco argued that the group needs more time to complete the analysis and present the report, which will be prepared by the deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), committee rapporteur.

The work, according to Zucco, would have been delayed by the House’s two-week recess. Another justification for the increase in the term would be the vote on the tax reform.

