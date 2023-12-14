An operation against corruption in Ecuador resulted in the arrest of the president of the country's Judicial Council, Wilman Terán, and the opening of criminal cases against 30 other people, including judges, prosecutors, police officers, lawyers and criminals, this Thursday (14 ). They are suspected of being part of a criminal structure linked to drug trafficking that has infiltrated the South American country's judicial, penitentiary and police systems.

The Attorney General of Ecuador, Diana Salazar, announced that she will file a complaint for alleged organized crime against those investigated in the case called 'Metástase', due to the extent of the apparent conspiracy of corruption at different levels of the State.

The operation that led to Terán's arrest involved more than 75 house searches in seven of the country's 24 provinces and the mobilization of more than 900 people, including prosecutors and police. Terán denied the accusations and said that it was a “persecution to destroy the judicial career and destabilize Justice and democracy”.

The operation takes place amid strong tensions over Terán's continued tenure in office, after the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council (CPCCS) appointed him in February and the National Court of Justice withdrew its confidence in him in August. At the same time, parliamentarians linked to Correismo are trying to promote a political trial in the National Assembly of Ecuador to remove Attorney General Salazar, after she had processed in previous years the accusation that led to her disqualification and the sentence of eight years in prison for bribery against her. former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

Salazar explained that this investigation involving Terán stems from the prison murder, in 2022, of Leandro Norero, identified as one of the biggest drug traffickers in Ecuador. From this event “emerged evidence of a criminal structure inserted at all levels of the State and directly linked to drug trafficking”, stated the attorney general.

“Leaders of the criminal structure obtained money from illegal activities and located corrupt officials who carried out their processes to obtain undue advantages in a system consumed by the cancer of corruption,” she added.

Salazar considered that “the 'Metástase' case is a clear example of how drug trafficking took over the institutions of the Ecuadorian State, using illicit money to operate from judicial and political bodies and achieve impunity in some cases.”

Among the others detained this Thursday are former criminal judge Ronald Guerrero and retired police general Pablo Ramírez, who was director of the national penitentiary system and later director of the anti-narcotics unit of the Ecuadorian police. (With EFE Agency)