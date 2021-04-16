Cairo (WAM)

Saud Al-Hejailan, President of the International Federation of Trade Unions in Asia and Africa, praised the efforts of the United Arab Emirates to confront the Coronavirus, describing the package of measures it has taken to combat this pandemic and prevent it as effective and effective.

Al-Hujailan said that the UAE has taken scientific research as a basis for an informed reading of reality, explaining that these measures have greatly contributed to accelerating the return of normal life in the various sectors of the state. The President of the International Federation of Trade Unions in Asia and Africa appreciated the efforts of the UAE government in preserving and protecting workers’ rights during the pandemic period, which mitigated its negative effects on a wide sector of workers. He paid tribute to the wise leadership in the country, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The President of the State, may God preserve him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for their fruitful efforts and pioneering planning And their ambitious vision that transformed the UAE into a global commercial and economic center.