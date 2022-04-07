The directors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) would have held a meeting this week to discuss whether to open a formal investigation against the president of the institution Mauricio Claver-Caronewho was accused of having an improper relationship with a Bank employee.

That according to a report from the agency Reuterswhich this newspaper confirmed with multiple sources.

According to the sources, the accusation against the president came through an anonymous email that was sent to the IDB Ethics Committee and Board of Directorsmade up of 14 members representing the 48 countries that make up this organization.

The board of directors, which analyzed the issue for more than two and a half hours on Tuesday, plans to present the case this week to the IDB Board of Governors, which are the Ministers of Finance and Economy of the partner countries and who would have the last word .

According to the sources consulted, the IDB board’s recommendation would be to hire an independent firm to investigate the accusations against the president. They also discuss whether Claver-Carone would have to step down while the investigation progresses.

Neither the IDB communications office nor the president have confirmed the news. But the truth is that Claver-Carone’s relationship with the advisor is a screaming secret within the Bank.

In fact, it is said that the relationship between the two is long-standing and that the official also worked with Claver-Carone when he was National Security Advisor for the Western Hemisphere during the presidency of Donald Trump.

EL TIEMPO knows the name of the senior adviser, but refrains from publishing it since it is an ongoing investigation.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of the IDB, could be investigated for the relationship with an employee.

The Bank’s Code of Ethics establishes that a person “cannot participate in any type of labor decisions about someone with whom they have a relationship.”

Given the The official came to the Bank at the request of Claver-Carone after his rise to the presidency and that, according to the email, there is a sentimental relationship between the two, that would constitute a violation of the IDB code that carries consequences, including suspension or dismissal.

As recalled, the election of Claver-Carone in mid-2020 caused intense controversy in the institution that divided the member partners.

By tradition -an unwritten rule-, IDB presidencies had been reserved in the past for Latin American candidates. But Trump, using the muscle that the US has as the Bank’s main shareholder, forced him into office.

His appointment also generated great annoyance among the Democratic Party in the United States.who considered him an extremist person and without the necessary qualifications to preside over the IDB.

For this reason, among other things, they asked to postpone the decision until the name of thethe new US president, who ended up being Joe Biden, with terrible relations with Claver-Carone.

The Democrats, who control Congress, have since opposed an increase in the IDB’s capital, which has been requested for years in order to respond to the needs of the region.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

WASHINGTON

On Twitter: @ sergom68

