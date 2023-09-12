The President of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy, ordered this Tuesday (12) the opening of an impeachment inquiry against the President of the United States, Joe Biden, in an effort to obtain bank records and other documents from the president and of his son Hunter Biden.

At a press conference, the congressman said that this is the next “logical step” in the investigations undertaken by the Republican Party since it regained control of the lower house in January, following the November 2022 midterm elections.

Impeachment resolutions must be approved by the entire House of Representatives, where it is not yet clear whether McCarthy has the support of moderate Republicans.

Then, if successful, the initiative will be sent to the Senate, which has the power to carry out such trials. However, as the Senate is under Democratic control, the likelihood of the process being approved is limited.

“I encourage the president and his team to fully cooperate with this transparency investigation. We are committed to getting answers for Americans, no more, no less. We will go as far as the evidence takes us,” said McCarthy.

The Treasury Department alone, according to its data, “has more than 150 transactions involving the Biden family and other business partners that have been flagged as suspicious activity by American banks.”

This speech took place on the first day of work in the House of Representatives after the summer vacation.

Republicans have targeted the Biden family’s alleged business dealings with US adversaries such as China, taking advantage of their political ties.

The various allegations already found on the matter, according to McCarthy, “are credible and outline a culture of corruption”.

“We discovered that the president lied to the American people about his own knowledge of his family’s business dealings abroad. Witnesses testified that he participated in numerous phone calls, meetings and dinners that resulted in cars and millions of dollars for his son and his son’s business associates,” he said.

In McCarthy’s opinion, the Biden family received “favorable treatment from the Democratic administration”, which would not have been granted if they were not relatives of the current president.

The Republican congressman stated that the accusations of “abuse of power, obstruction and corruption” deserved further investigation, which is why he said he was ordering an impeachment investigation against Biden, in order to gather “all the facts”.

The requested investigations will be carried out by the chairman of the House Surveillance Committee, James Comer, in coordination with the representative of the Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, and the representative of the Committee on Ways and Means, Jason Smith.

“Americans deserve to know that public offices are not for sale, that the federal government is not being used to cover up the actions of a politically prominent family,” he concluded.

In messages on X (formerly Twitter), White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, Ian Sams, criticized McCarthy’s announcement.

“House Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months and have found no evidence of wrongdoing. Members of the Republican Party themselves said so. He [McCarthy] promised to hold a vote to open the impeachment process, now he has promoted a reversal because he does not have enough support. Extreme politics at its worst,” Sams wrote.

Half of those interviewed in a survey commissioned by Reuters from the Ipsos institute said they believe Hunter Biden received special treatment from prosecutors in a deal that would allow him to plead guilty to tax crime charges but avoid a conviction for illegal gun possession.

However, this agreement was not endorsed by the courts and the prosecutor’s office signaled that it should request the indictment of Hunter Biden on the gun issue by the end of this month. (With EFE Agency)