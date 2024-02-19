Dani Dayan, who criticized Lula on Sunday (18), was appointed by Netanyahu to represent Israel in Brazil in 2015

The president of Yad Vasehm Holocaust Museumin Jerusalem, Dani Dayan, was vetoed by the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT) to take over the Israeli embassy in Brazil in 2015. He had been appointed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

The name was rejected because Dayan led Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The policy is condemned by Brazilian diplomacy. The rejection caused a diplomatic shock between the 2 countries at the time.

On Sunday (), the lawyer and businessman criticized the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), for comparing the action of the Israeli army to Nazism on Sunday (18.Feb.2024).

Dayan defined Lula’s statement as “a disgusting combination of hate and ignorance” and said to be “sad that the president of Brazil has sunk to such a low point”. Dayan's criticism of Lula was made in your personal account on X (formerly Twitter).

This Monday (Feb 19), the Holocaust Museum was the scene of a meeting called by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Israel Katz, between him and the Brazilian ambassador to Israel, Frederico Meyer. Katz showed the Brazilian a document with the names of his grandparents, victims of the Nazi regime.