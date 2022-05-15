Leon, Guanajuato.- In the city of Lion, Guanajuato, the president of the Heroic Fire Department of León, Sabino Rodríguez Rendón, publicly denounced the disappearance of his son on his social networks.

The president of Firefighters of León, Sabino Rodríguez commented via social networks the following:

“Yesterday, since 1:00 p.m., my son Luis Fernando Rodríguez Navarro has disappeared along with his orange Fiat Uno car with GLK-300-C plates. If you see him, please send a message. Help us find it. Any information is appreciated.” The father of the family commented through his personal Facebook account.

So far the whereabouts of his son is unknown, less than 72 hours after his disappearance, uncertainty overwhelms the family and friends of Sabino Rodríguez, the president of the Fire Department of León indicated that Her son was last seen leaving his office in the city’s golden zone, the Gran Jardín residential complex, on Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

The publication shared by the father of the disappeared person has already gone viral in the city of León, Guanajuato, in the photo caption, support is requested from citizens, the publication has been shared more than 2.7 thousand times, In the comments, friends and family send good wishes to the president of firefighters and ask to pray for the young man’s soon return home.

Sabino Rodríguez commented that he had already contacted the Attorney General of Guanajuato and that also seeks to activate the corresponding Amber Alert. Sabino Rodríguez informed that the cameras of the C4 of the Department of Public Security in the city to find the whereabouts of his blood relative and that investigative agents from the prosecution are conducting inquiries to find the young man.