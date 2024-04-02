the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonesstated this April 2 that article 92 of the Spanish Constitution is the “most feasible and ideal” legal means to hold an independence referendum in Catalonia.

For Aragonès, the exact question in this vote should be: “Do you want Catalonia to be an independent state?”

In his speech to the media, Aragonès said that this legal avenue was evaluated by the Institut d'Estudis d'Autogovern. “The conclusions are clear: voting on independence is possible in the current legislative framework and is only a matter of political will,” he said.

He also mentioned that this referendum should be “called by the King, through a proposal from the President of the Government and previously authorized by Congress.” He added that the report argues that this is a “solid and robust pathway.”

