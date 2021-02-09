The head of the French Space Center, Jean-Yves Lugal, confirmed that the world has come to view the United Arab Emirates after launching the “Hope Probe” last July as a rising power on the global level, and its space activity has gained a foothold.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates News Agency / WAM / in his office in the French capital Paris, Lugal said that this first Arab exploratory flight led by the UAE places it among the ranks of the adults in the world of space and its sciences, stressing that France is the leadership, people and space agency that is following the mission of “Probe of Hope.” Closely and awaits her a lot of service to science and science.

He added: “It has been the custom in the world and since the launch of the first foundations of space science in the world that we talk only about six global powers in the field of space, namely the United States of America, Europe, China, Japan, Russia and India, and if we want to add a seventh power, it will inevitably be the State of the United Arab Emirates. United “.

He said: “In France, we are proud that we are the first space agency in the world and signed a cooperation agreement with the UAE, whereby we have several cooperation agreements linked to the Emirates Space Agency, and industrial and technical cooperation brings us together with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, especially in the field of space launchers for the development of Emirati missions in the field of Planet observation and monitoring, we consider the UAE a great essential partner for us in the field of space, and today it has become a rising power at the global level and its space activity has gained a foothold with the testimony of the whole world and has become at the forefront of the leading countries in the field of space science.

On the UAE’s direction towards space science, its development and investment in it .. The President of the French Space Center said: “The development of the UAE during the recent period is very impressive, and there is a great political will to move towards science with an important budget allocation for space science, and there are real competencies through Emirati students who have studied. Abroad and also at home, they studied at Al Ain University, which is now working to develop real Emirati competencies in the space field, so we signed with it, as a French space agency, a cooperation agreement in the field of cadre training, formation and supervision.

Jean-Yves Le Gaal confirmed that Emirati students no longer need to travel abroad to study space science, as their government has provided them with all the necessary conditions to study specialization in the Emirates, and it will soon be possible to prepare a master’s degree at Al Ain University in space sciences equivalent to the same level in developed countries, meaning There are real competencies in the UAE and the success of “Hope Probe” will contribute to its development greatly.

In response to a question about what the world expects from the mission of the Emirati Al-Amal probe in the Red Planet .. President of the French Space Center Jean-Yves Le Gaal said: “As you know, the orbit of Mars is very sensitive, so it is not surprising that the mission of the Hope Probe is the first time that A space probe will land in its orbit, this of course will enable us all to know the characteristics of the climate of Mars and also to take pictures of it from all directions that have not been taken before, so the Emirati probe will enrich our scientific knowledge of the red planet, because that would be the entrance for us to know through Mars is better on planet Earth, and the reason is that the red planet in its properties is very similar to Earth. “

He added: “A few billion years ago, the Earth was in the same position as Mars is similar to it in almost everything, but Mars has turned into a frozen, cold desert, while the earth has seas, oceans and livability, and if we understand Mars well, we will understand the Earth better, so we consider All of the Emirati mission is very sensitive and extremely important, and we attach it to the utmost follow-up, simply because it will add to the world something new that it did not know before. “





