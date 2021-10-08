Bishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort accepted the invitation of the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, to clarify his statements regarding the “secret of confession”. The also president of the French Episcopal Conference defended that right after the publication of the Sauvé report, which revealed that since 1950, at least 216,000 children had been victims of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in the Gallic country.

Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, the president of the French Episcopal Conference (CEF), will attend the French Ministry of the Interior next Tuesday to “explain” his statements on “the secret of confession.” This request was presented by Emmanuel Macron, president of the country. However, he was “invited” by the Minister of the Interior and head of worship, Gérald Darmanin.

The minister’s entourage indicated that Darmanin “will receive the Bishop of Moulins-Beaufort at the beginning of next week to ask him to explain his comments” and added that “he is not summoned, but invited.”

For his part, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort detailed in a statement published this Thursday that the meeting “will be an opportunity for him to remember that today, the secret of confession, imposed on priests by canon law, is not contrary to the law. “.

The also bishop of Reims added that the secret of the confession is recognized by the French Republic. “It is an honor of the French Republic to respect the dignity of the conscience of each person,” said the religious, at a time when all eyes were on the Church after an independent report this week revealed that hundreds of thousands of minors were sexually abused within this doctrine over the last decades.

The French Ministry of the Interior indicates that confessional secrecy is professional secret, so an offense could lead to a one-year jail sentence and a fine of 15,000 euros. However, this professional secret has exceptions. It does not apply to confidences made outside of confession, nor does it apply to sexual assaults on children under 15 years of age and other vulnerable persons.

On Wednesday, the president of the French Episcopal Conference assured that “the secrecy of confession” was “stronger than the laws of the Republic.” He said it the day after the publication of the Sauvé report, in which they revealed that since 1950 at least 216,000 children had been victims of sexual crimes within the Catholic Church. This unleashed a strong controversy in the Gallic country.

Gabriel Attal, spokesman for the French Government, responded to de Moulins-Beaufort’s statements saying that “nothing is stronger than the laws of the Republic.”

