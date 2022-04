European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at a press conference.| Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHELE TANTUSSI

THE President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, announced on Thursday (31) that he was on his way to the Ukrainian capital, without giving further details for security reasons. Metsola will be the first high-ranking representative of a European institution to travel to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

She was preceded in a similar initiative by Prime Ministers of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, and of Slovenia, Janez Jansa, who traveled to Kiev on March 15.

The announcement of this trip comes just hours before the videoconference summit between the European Union and China, which Metsola urged to live up to its role as a credible world power and clearly condemn the Russian-provoked war in Ukraine.

On March 1, the same day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech at an extraordinary plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Metsola said that Ukraine could find in the institution a “friend and ally” on its way to the European Union, just one day after Ukraine officially applied to join the EU bloc.