European Parliament President David Sassoli was hospitalized with pneumonia in a hospital in Strasbourg. This was reported in the press service of the politician, reports RIA News…

It is clarified that he was in the Sassoli hospital on September 15, during the plenary session of the European Parliament. The head of the European Parliament was diagnosed with pneumonia as a result of an examination. At the moment it is in good condition, noted there. Earlier, the politician passed a negative test for coronavirus.

In August, it was reported about a “routine examination” of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. In April, the politician spent almost a month in the San Rafaele hospital. He underwent recovery courses from coronavirus infection in the fall of 2020.