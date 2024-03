Russian President Vladimir Putin: offensive in Kiev intensifies since the beginning of the year and tension spreads across Europe | Photo: EFE/EPA/MKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, ironically congratulated Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, on his victory in his country's presidential elections, which began this Friday (1) and end on Sunday (17).

“I would like to congratulate Vladimir Putin on his overwhelming victory in the elections that begin today,” wrote Michel on the social network X, where he added that the Russian elections are taking place “without opposition” and “without freedom”.

Starting this Friday, Russia will hold the eighth presidential elections in its history, in which Putin seeks re-election for a fifth six-year term and more than 112 million Russians are eligible to vote in the next three days.

According to official polls, the current head of the Kremlin, who is competing with three other candidates, has a voting intention of over 80%, so he will have no difficulty in achieving his biggest electoral victory since coming to power in 2000.

The representative of the Gente Nova party, Vladislav Davankov, and the communist Nikolai Kharitonov have 6% support among those consulted. In turn, nationalist Leonid Slutsky appears with around 5% of the votes.

After the death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his supporters – who hold Putin directly responsible – called on the West not to recognize the election results.