Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, met on Saturday, November 4, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, in kyiv. She stressed the support of the European bloc and reminded him of her commitment to advancing negotiations for Ukraine to join the European Union in the future. The president was grateful for the visit, as well as for the announcement of new possible sanctions for Russia, and denied that the conflict is frozen. With the media focus on Gaza, the war in Ukraine has lost prominence, despite the fact that last week the UN warned of the death of almost 10,000 civilians since the war began in Ukrainian territory.

On the 619th day since Russia invaded Ukraine, the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, arrived unexpectedly in Kiev, where she met with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and stressed the support of the bloc of 27 European countries to Ukraine.

During her sixth visit to the country since the start of Russian aggression, Von der Leyen praised Ukraine’s “excellent progress” on its path toward eventual accession to the European Union (EU), adding that for the process to be completed Some internal reforms must take place in Ukraine: changes in the judicial system and the development of a less oligarchic political system, as expressed by Von der Leyen, who also recognized some achievements despite the war.

For his part, Zelensky took the opportunity to make his usual request, calling for a “political decision” from Brussels on the start of negotiations for Ukraine’s accession to the EU. He added that his country is not seeking to reduce the requirements on its path to becoming part of the European bloc and affirmed that it has already implemented the necessary recommendations to advance the process.

The fact is that this meeting occurs at a definitive moment, because next week the European Commission presents a report on the progress made by Ukraine and it will be known whether or not the “Community Executive” recommends that the Member States integrate Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) hold a joint press conference following their talks in Kiev on November 4, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The president of the European Commission arrived in kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s accession to the EU with the Ukrainian president. Kiev applied for EU membership just days after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022 and received candidacy status several months later in a strong sign of support from Brussels. AFP – ANATOLII STEPANOV

New economic sanctions for Russia on the way

German politics defended Ukraine’s “efforts” to rebuild and modernize its economy, recalling the financial support of the EU, after approving almost 83,000 million euros to date, with an additional promise of 3 billion euros before the end of the year.

The president of the European Commission announced that “very soon” a new package of sanctions against Russia will be presented to the EU countries. This will be the twelfth time that a set of sanctions of this type has been issued since the war began.

Von der Leyen expressed her determination to hold “Russia accountable” for its involvement in the conflict, underlining that previous sanctions have already had a significant impact on the country.

According to the president of the Commission, the new package of sanctions would include the expansion of the list of sanctioned people, covering not only those directly involved in the military campaign but also to those who spread propaganda or are related to the kidnapping of Ukrainian minors.

In addition, the package also includes restrictions on trade to and from Russia, along with measures to adjust the price of gas, with the aim of Moscow reducing its financial resources to support its aggression against Ukraine, von der Leyen explained.

This photograph released on October 24, 2023 by the National Police of Ukraine shows a member of the Ukrainian police standing guard during the evacuation of civilians AFP – HANDOUT

He also explained that the European Legislature seeks to present a proposal that allows the use of the profits generated by the 200,000 million euros in Russian assets, which have been frozen in European accounts.

These funds would go towards rebuilding Ukrainian infrastructure, an initiative aimed at helping the country recover from the ravages of the conflict. Von der Leyen assured that the proposal will be presented before the end of 2023.

Zelensky assures that his country “has no right to think about defeat”

The Ukrainian president received von der Leyen at the Kiev train station and there the two leaders paid tribute to the employees of the public railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, which has maintained the operation and internal connection in the country almost uninterruptedly. during the 20 months of war.

Zelensky thanked the entire European bloc for its support since the beginning of hostilities, although he stressed that a more “solid” financing to meet the current demands of the country. He also underlined his country’s firm intention to achieve victory in the war, which is currently experiencing its most intense days in the east of the country, and rejected any suggestion of a possible defeat.

In this photo taken and released by the Presidential Press Service of Ukraine on November 4, 2023, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) attend a ceremony to mark Railway Worker’s Day at Kiev train station. AFP – HANDOUT

During the last few days, the commander of the Ukrainian Army, Valeri Zaluzhni, has received various criticisms after giving an interview to the British newspaper ‘The Economist’ and ensuring that the conflict is paused.

Just like during the First World War, we have reached such a technological level that we find ourselves at a dead end. There probably won’t be a magnificent and profound breakthrough, Zaluzhni said.

“I think we have no right to think about defeat,” Zelensky responded and reiterated the Ukrainian position in its fight against Russia.

The mandatary rejected the idea of ​​accepting a “frozen conflict”, arguing that such a situation would only benefit Russia and allow it to strengthen its positions to obtain more territory.

He stated that Ukraine and its allies should focus on strengthening the Ukrainian Army in the present and not on negotiations that involve ceding territory to the aggressor.

Two days before Kremlin He referred to the commander’s words and denied accusations of being in a stalemate since Ukraine launched its slow counteroffensive in June.

Thousands of casualties in Russian armed forces during offensive, British intelligence

According to UK intelligence estimates, Russia has suffered “thousands” of casualties, including dead and wounded, since early October in its attempt to control the town of Avdivka. During the last month, the focus of the battle has been located mainly in the Donetsk region, in which Russia deployed a renewed offensive, without reporting major results so far.

The British Ministry of Defense shared a report highlighting the “effectiveness of modern Ukrainian weapons, including mines, drones, anti-tank projectiles and precision artillery systems,” as key factors for destroy about 200 Russian armored vehicles.

The document notes the willingness of Russian Forces to accept large human losses for minimal territorial gains, reflecting a persistent and aggressive strategy on the part of Russia in the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Igor Moroz, governor of the Donetsk region, has denounced in recent days the impact of missiles fired by Russian forces on civilian homes.

With EFE and local media