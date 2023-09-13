The Colombian writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, who survived this summer the Russian attack in Ukraine that killed the Ukrainian author Victoria Amelina, was honored this Wednesday in the State of the EU debate by the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, who He told her that Europe “will keep alive the memory of Amelina and all the victims” of the war..

In the most emotional moment of the speech, Abad – in the chamber of the European Parliament next to the high representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell – held up a photo of the deceased Ukrainian writer before the MEPs and received the longest applause of the day, with the MEPs standing.

“Héctor never imagined becoming the target of the attacks. Later, he said he didn’t know why he lived and she had died. But now he is telling the world about Victoria, to safeguard her memory and end this war,” he said. Von der Leyen, who addressed Abad to promise that Europe will “keep alive the memory of Victoria and all the victims,” ​​Von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen recounted how Amelina had recognized herself “at home” when she arrived in Europe fleeing Ukraine for the Czech Republic after the Russian invasion to keep her youngest son safe because “home is where we trust each other and Ukrainians felt they could trust the Europeans.

Amelina “was one of the great young writers of her generation and a tireless activist for justice” and returned to Ukraine to continue documenting Russian war crimes in her country after ensuring that her son was safe, Von der Leyen recalled.

“A year later, she was killed by a Russian ballistic missile while she was having dinner with other fellow writers. She was a victim of a Russian war crime, one of countless attacks against innocent civilians,” lamented the German.

Von der Leyen referred to the “Hold on, Ukraine” initiative to tell Latin Americans about the Russian attacks on civilians and of which both Abad and former Colombian High Commissioner for Peace Sergio Jaramillo, both that day in dinner with the journalist Catalina Gómez; All three survived virtually unscathed.

The Colombian writer was invited to the State of the Union speech. According to what he told a group of journalists, came for the “responsibility of having some voice that Amelina can no longer have” after that “deliberate attack” against a civilian target.

Russia claims that the target was the second floor of the restaurant where it claimed there were secret NATO offices; Abad remembers that the place “didn’t even have a second floor.”

Sergio Jaramillo, Héctor Abad, Vitoria Amelina and Catalina Gómez (behind the camera) at the Kostiantynovka gas station (Donbas) minutes before the attack.

The Colombian, who survived that attack in Kramatorsk, now seeks to safeguard the memory of Victoria Amelina. He always travels with a notebook and a pen in which during that trip to Kiev he took notes of an interview with the writer, who told him that she had found the diaries that another compatriot, the children’s author Volodimir Vakulenko, had buried under a cherry tree before that the Russians kidnapped and murdered him.

After the attack, Abad fled via Poland with his fellow survivors and has dedicated himself to continuing taking notes and “reading Victoria’s essays, poems and books non-stop” to write his next work and pay tribute to his friend.

“I have written many pages, but I still don’t know exactly where that book is going. I know that it is about Ukraine, about Victoria, about this trip, about physical weaknesses and about the types of death we can have,” he says.

