President of the Federation of Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding “Dombai” Hadji-Murat Marshankulov died in an avalanche in the Russian resort of Karachay-Cherkessia. About it TASS said the son of the deceased, Shamil Marshankulov.

“This is my father, yes, the president of the federation. Failed to save. (…) Now I am waiting, they lower it [тело]… We were fiddling with a yoke with our employee, heard shots, we were watching – an avalanche was rushing. They started running down, I looked, he was at the door [вагончика] stood and hit the peak. We were covered, but we got out, started looking for him – not a car, there was nothing, ”he said.

It is noted that while there is no information that someone else may be under the avalanche.

The cause of the incident, according to the avalanche service, could have been the impact of another avalanche, which was forced down. As the head of the service Khizir Chochaev clarified, there should have been no people on the ropeways at that moment.

The avalanche in the Dombai area near the Mussa-Achitara mountain occurred on Monday, January 18. The snow mass covered one of the slopes and the people who were on it, as well as two carriages for renting ski equipment and a local cafe. At the moment, it is known about one person who died as a result of the incident. Six people were rescued, the investigation of the scene and the search for other tourists continues.