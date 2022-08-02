Fernando Jaramillopresident of the Dimayor, lowered the tone of the controversy that has been generated around the possible rejection of a large number of clubs that would be seeking, once again, his departure from office.

Before the version in the middle of a supposed letter that is running with signatures of presidents who want to ask for Jaramillo’s departure, in an extraordinary assembly. the leader stated:

“Everyone’s opinion is respected here and the president of the Dimayor He has to be watching over all the clubs. They (the clubs) are the ones who make the decisions about what they want and I think that I have to be part of the solution and not part of the problems. I shouldn’t be here when I become the problem.”

“The day I am part of the Dimayor problem, I should not be here. I respect the 36 clubs a lot. The positions have always been healthy. I am working for all the clubs. Thus, not everyone is satisfied with my decisions”, he added.

They accept guarantees

In November, the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) announced that he was opening an investigation into Dimayor for possible irregularities in his work dealings with soccer players, because this Tuesday there was news about it.

“Everyone’s opinion is respected here and the President of the Dimayor has to be watching over all the clubs. They (the presidents of the clubs) are the ones who make the decisions about what they want and I think that I have to be part of the solution and not of the problems. I shouldn’t be here, when it turns me into a problem”, expressed

This week the Dimayor was notified by the SIC of the progress in the investigation on this issue, which had been denounced at the time by the Association of Professional Soccer Players, Acolfutpro.

There was acceptance of the guarantees that were raised with the leaders of Colombian soccer during this process.

“Compliance with free competition in the hiring and circulation of soccer players and respect for their sports rights is encouraged, since agents who contravene the regime in question will be subject to a sanction by Dimayor, without prejudice to any action carried out by the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce in the exercise of its functions,” says the document read by Jaramillo this Tuesday at a press conference.

Faced with this decision, the Dimayor president stated: “(SIC) made a decision in the 7-month process to give transparency to the freedom of player transfers, that there is free competition.”

SPORTS

more sports news