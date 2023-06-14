Estadão Contenti

06/14/2023 – 1:39 pm

Federal deputy Arthur Maia (União-BA), president of the Joint Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPMI) of January 8, was assaulted this Monday, 12, while walking along the shore of Ipanema, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Agents from the Ipanema Presente security program managed to locate and apprehend the 17-year-old teenager who committed the theft. The object was returned to the parliamentarian.

In a video posted on the state government’s social media, Maia recounts the dynamics of the crime and thanks the agents who assisted him.

“Look, I had an incident, unfortunately, today here on Ipanema beach, but I want to record with great satisfaction that I also had the experience of seeing the efficiency of the Presente Ipanema project. I want to thank Corporal Siqueira and Agent Mitrano. The guy hit my cord. A minute later, he already arrived, went after, located and managed to arrest “, said the deputy.

Initially, the agents took the teenager to a police station in Copacabana, a neighborhood next to Ipanema. At the unit, it was found that the assailant was under 18 years old. He was referred to the Police Station for Children and Adolescents (DPCA).























