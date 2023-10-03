President of the commission investigating the acts of January 8 declared that there is no consensus between government supporters and opposition

The president of the CPI of the 8th of January, deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), canceled the meeting scheduled to discuss the voting procedure on the commission’s final report and the making of the collegiate’s last statements. The congressman had announced this Tuesday (October 3, 2023) that he would hold the meeting to seek an agreement between government supporters and the opposition. The meeting would be held at the PDT leadership on Wednesday (Oct 4), at 11am. According to Maia, however, the opposition will present a separate vote rejecting the opinion, which must be presented by the rapporteur, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA), in October 17th. The deputy proposed that the opposition have 40 minutes to present their vote.