This came in his speech at the opening of the preliminary ministerial meetings of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) held in Abu Dhabi on Monday and Tuesday, where Al Jaber called for concerted and unified world efforts in confronting the repercussions of climate change to do what is required and achieve the desired achievements during the conference in Dubai.

He said that the conference presidency works to support the achievement of fundamental progress in climate action by reconciling opinions and enhancing effective cooperation to ensure reaching common climate and development goals, in line with the vision of the leadership in the Emirates.

The preliminary ministerial meetings are a preparatory meeting for ministers and negotiators in preparation for the conference, and this year’s event witnessed a record attendance of more than 100 delegations and 70 ministers from all over the world, more than double the usual number of participants in these annual meetings.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber explained, in his opening speech, that despite the current global division, the causes of which are multiple, there is an urgent need for concerted and unified efforts on the issue of climate action, and to demonstrate the ability of the international community to achieve and send a clear message that supports hope, solidarity, stability and well-being, and stresses the necessity of preserving Possibility of achieving the target of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

He pointed out that before the Paris Agreement, this increase was heading towards a level exceeding 4 degrees Celsius, while it is currently estimated at between two and three degrees Celsius based on the announced policies, and according to the report recently issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which means that the world is moving towards… The right direction, but not fast enough.

He stressed the importance of intensifying the efforts of all parties to address the challenges more effectively, in light of the limited time available for action and the necessity of accelerating the required actions and avoiding delaying them, stressing that the interests of each party in climate action are a common interest for all, and the need for the achievements of “COP28” to provide evidence of the feasibility of the work. Multilateral.

Al-Jadaber reiterated the need to provide a decisive and effective response to the global outcome to evaluate progress in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, and to correct the course of global action aimed at achieving them, noting that the main focus areas include achieving strong results in the field of “mitigation” and reaching a comprehensive agreement on “adaptation.” And pioneering solutions in the field of “financing,” including activating the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing arrangements, and fulfilling during “COP28” in Dubai the pledges made at the “COP27” conference in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Al-Jaber explained the necessity of doubling financing for “adaptation,” including making pledges to the fund designated for this goal, as well as the importance of achieving a qualitative shift in international financing institutions, building and strengthening carbon markets, and mobilizing and stimulating private sector investments so that climate financing increases from billions to trillions.

He stressed the need to reduce emissions from the current energy system, increase the global production capacity of renewable energy three times, and double energy efficiency, noting the commitment of 85 percent of the world’s economies to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources three times by 2030, calling on countries to announce their commitments in accordance with their circumstances. Nationalism.

He said that scientific facts demonstrate the world’s need for strong solutions to reduce emissions by 43 percent by 2030, pointing to the desire of some parties to include provisions related to traditional fuels and renewable energy in the texts put forward for negotiation, and called on the participants in the preliminary ministerial meetings to intensify cooperation and coordination to reach solutions. Achieving common ground and consensus among all parties in this field, stressing the need to assume the necessary responsibility to do so, and to take a practical approach that includes everyone and does not leave anyone behind.

In his speech, Al Jaber reviewed the latest developments in policies, mechanisms and initiatives proposed by the COP28 presidency, and highlighted the response of more than 20 oil and gas companies to the call to reduce methane emissions to “net zero” by 2030, and welcomed this positive momentum with the continuous increase in the number of companies. Who responded to the call.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber stressed the need for funding to flow to the countries of the Global South that are most in need of it, and to restore the confidence of developing countries in the promises of developed countries, pointing out the importance of fulfilling previous pledges, the most important of which is the commitment to provide $100 billion in climate finance annually, praising the efforts of both Germany and Canada in this regard. The field and their indication that the measures taken are on the right track, but he clarified that the fulfillment of this pledge has not yet been confirmed.

He also called for achieving the global goal on “adaptation”, working to reduce deforestation, and preserving natural carbon stores, in addition to countries integrating nature-supporting investments into their national climate strategies.

He also urged all parties to sign the “COP28” declarations on both “food systems” and “health.”

He concluded his speech by praising the efforts of the group of ministerial duos and members of the “COP28” team, stressing that the world awaits the results of the parties’ negotiations, which will affect all individuals and the future of current and future generations. He said that the participants in these preliminary meetings possess the will, experience and determination to bring about the radical change and qualitative shift required in climate action, and he urged them to strengthen negotiation efforts and make tangible progress to achieve the desired success in “COP28”.

The following are the most important aspects of Dr. Sultan Al Jaber’s speech: