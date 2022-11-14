Spanish parliamentarian compared Isabel Díaz Ayuso to the president to criticize his way of acting; video went viral this monday

A video that went viral on social networks this Monday (14.Nov.2022) shows Spanish parliamentarian Juan Lobato speaking at the Madrid Assembly and calling the president of the Autonomous Community of Madrid, Isabel Natividad Díaz Ayuso, “Bolsonaro’s daughter🇧🇷

The speech was made on November 10. The congressman compared Isabel Natividad Díaz Ayuso with the Brazilian president to criticize her way of acting.

🇧🇷We need a president in Madrid who understands what it means to be president of the Community of Madrid and behaves as such and not as he was told to behave, like a daughter of Bolsonaro who presides over a Facebook community”, said Lobato.

The speech was applauded by other parliamentarians who were present. Watch (0min50s):

During the speech, the parliamentarian also referred to a recent episode that involved the singer Anitta. She attended the Los 40 Music Awards 2022 festival on November 4. During the event, the singer danced and swayed in front of Isabel Natividad Díaz Ayuso, causing controversy.

In an interview with a Spanish program, when talking about the event, Anitta said she did not know the president of the Autonomous Community of Madrid.

“I told my publicist I wanted people to dance, whoever was sitting. My publicist told me that there was a really nice girl, that people loved her very much and that she was the president of the Community of Madrid. But I thought he was referring to a Facebook community.”said the singer.