Event, held by Poder360, with the support of PicPay, will discuss fraud prevention and strengthening of data protection practices. It will be on December 13th

O Power360 performs, with the support of PicPay, the seminar “Security and data protection in the digital world” on Tuesday (13.Dec.2022), from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, with live transmission. The objective is to promote a broad debate and present ideas to contribute to the topics of digital system security, fraud prevention and strengthening of data protection rules and practices. Registration is open in this link🇧🇷

At the opening of the event, the president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, will give a lecture on Brazilian advances for security in the digital environment. Then, there will be 2 panels, with discussions on the culture of data protection in the connected world and the panorama and perspectives of digital security in the country.

In the context of digitization, in which transactions are facilitated to improve users’ routines, discussing aspects related to security and information protection is essential for Brazil to mitigate risks.

Allied to innovations for electronic payments and advances in data exchange, new tools have been developed and put into practice to guarantee the confidentiality, integrity, availability and authenticity of documents and personal data.

To discuss the topic and the country’s advances, the following will participate in the seminar:

Opening speech – Roberto Campos Neto – President of the Central Bank of Brazil

Panel 1- Data protection culture in the connected world

André Sucupira, director Legal and Governance and Management Serpro (Federal Data Processing Service);

Fernando Segovia – investigative lawyer and former general director of the Federal Police;

Raul Moreira – member of boards gives Abecs (Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies) and the ABBC (Brazilian Association of Banks); and

Bruno Magrani – president of Zetta🇧🇷

Panel 2- Panorama and perspectives of digital security in Brazil

Adalberto Felinto da Cruz Junior, boss of the Department of Strategic Management and Specialized Supervision of the Brazilian central bank🇧🇷

Marcel Mascarenhas – attorney and former deputy attorney general of the Central Bank of Brazil;

Alessandra Monteiro Martins – Vice President of the Ibraspd (Brazilian Institute for Data Security, Protection and Privacy); and

Danilo Caffaro – Vice President of Financial Services for Individuals at PicPay🇧🇷

The event will be mediated by the editorial director of the Power360Fernando Rodriguez.

Face-to-face participation

The seminar will be held in person for guests in Brasilia. Others interested in participating in the event can register by this link🇧🇷 Spaces are limited and attendance is subject to confirmation by the Power360🇧🇷

There will also be a live broadcast, starting at 9am, on channel of Power360 on YouTube and on the profiles of the digital newspaper on Facebook and not LinkedIn🇧🇷