Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 13:32

The president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies, Caroline de Toni (PL-SC), declared that she will give “maximum speed” to the two Proposed Amendments to the Constitution (PEC) that limit the power of the Supreme Federal Court (STF). The PECs were sent to the CCJ by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), after the Court upheld Flávio Dino’s decision that suspended the parliamentary amendments to the Budget last Friday, the 16th.

Without mentioning the discussion about the amendments, the deputy said that the PECs are important to combat what she called “judicial activism” and “reestablish the powers of the Republic”. Dino’s decision requires the suspension of payments of amendments until Congress determines rules that guarantee transparency in the execution of resources.

One of the PECs aims to limit the unilateral decisions of Supreme Court justices. It was approved by the Senate last year and has been in Lira’s drawer since December. According to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies’ office, he signed the order on Wednesday, the 14th, but it was only registered in the system this Friday, the 16th. On that day, Dino had signed a decision suspending the so-called mandatory amendments, those in which the federal government is required to send resources to cities and states indicated by parliamentarians.

The other PEC allows the Legislature to suspend decisions by the Court if two-thirds of the Chamber and the Senate reject it. According to Carol, this PEC aims to block what she called “judicial activism,” preventing STF judges from “exceeding their jurisdiction and innovating in the legal system, legislating in place of the National Congress.” The deputy also said that the deputies will nominate the rapporteurs in the coming days and put them on the House’s agenda for voting.

Congressional retaliation against the STF

Even before the mandatory amendments were blocked, Minister Flávio Dino had blocked the Pix amendments – which allow the sending of resources to states and municipalities without tracking. The decision, however, generated the first retaliation by the Joint Budget Committee, which rejected the Provisional Measure (MP) that sought to restore the R$1.3 billion budget for the Judiciary and the National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (CNMP).

Deputies also raised the issue of a possible impeachment of STF ministers, especially Alexandre de Moraes, after revelations that the minister’s office gave unofficial orders for the production of reports by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) used in the investigation into fake news and digital militias.

According to the findings of the Column of Statethe Congress’s moves did not shake the Supreme Court. According to the judges’ interlocutors, the PEC that would allow Congress to overturn Court decisions could be considered unconstitutional, while the other is seen as a lesser evil given the possibility of ministers coming together to reach collegial understandings.