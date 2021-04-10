Cairo (Union)

Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, stressed the great achievement that was achieved on the land of the United Arab Emirates with the start of commercial operation of the Barakah nuclear plant, considering it a milestone in the history of the UAE’s achievements.

Al-Asoumi confirmed; During his speech on the work of the fourth session of the Arab Parliament held today at the headquarters of the League of Arab States, this achievement by the people of the United Arab Emirates is a new achievement that will be added to its record of achievements, and it proves its leadership in serving humanity through strategic vital projects.

The President of the Arab Parliament praised the efforts led by the leaders of the United Arab Emirates in serving humanity in order to achieve the goals of sustainable development, wishing success and prosperity to the leadership, government and people of the Emirates.