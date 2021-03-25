Cairo (WAM)

His Excellency Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, on behalf of the Arab Parliament of the United Arab Emirates, offered the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates with sincere condolences and sympathy for the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praying to God to provide him with the mercy of his mercy, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.

The President of the Arab Parliament also offered his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, on the death of his brother. He said that the United Arab Emirates lost, with the departure of Sheikh Hamdan, one of its loyal symbols, who presented a tender march in particular, during his leadership of the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization.