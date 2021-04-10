Cairo (Union)

The President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, called on the brothers in the Lebanese Republic to uphold the supreme national interest of the country, stressing the importance of quickly reaching a consensus formula that leads to the formation of a national government that includes competencies and specializations that will be able to save the country from the crisis situation.

This came during a speech Al-Asoumi gave today at the opening of the fourth session of the first session of the third legislative session of the Arab Parliament, which was held at the Arab League, in the presence of the delegation of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council.

During his speech, Al-Osoumi extended his thanks and appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, for his continued interest in promoting the Arab human rights system, appreciating His Majesty’s initiative to establish the Arab Court for Human Rights as a pioneering and distinguished initiative, calling on all Arab countries to quickly join this court to start its work. As soon as possible.

Al-Osoumi emphasized that the Arab system has mechanisms to support human rights in the region, including: the Arab Charter for Human Rights, and the launch of the Arab Parliament of the Arab Observatory for Human Rights.

Al-Osoumi declared the Arab Parliament’s full support and support for both Egypt and Sudan in their policy on preserving their water security, stressing that this is an integral part of Arab national security.

Al-Asoumi renewed his demand for Ethiopia not to take any unilateral measures or resort to the policy of imposing a fait accompli, and to fully respond to the tireless efforts made by Egypt under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi with the aim of reaching a legal and binding agreement regarding the filling and operation of the Renaissance Dam, stressing that this is the best solution that guarantees the interests of All parties maintain security and stability in the region.

Al-Osoumi announced the support and support of the Arab Parliament for the moves made by the Iraqi Prime Minister to strengthen Iraq’s relations with the Arab countries, appreciating his recent tour that included the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, for what this represents an important step towards strengthening the Arab incubator for Iraq and supporting Arab coordination and solidarity. .

Al-Osoumi also welcomed the Libyan parliament’s granting of confidence to the government of national unity and its formal assumption of its duties, calling on the brothers in Libya to build on this historic achievement and work together to complete the rest of the political, security and constitutional benefits that lead to the holding of national elections in the country at the end of this year.