Bruno Dantas delivered reports to Lula’s transition team on diagnoses made by the Court of Accounts

The acting president of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Bruno Dantas, said this Wednesday (16.Nov.2022) that there is a “urgent need” to review tax exemptions in the country. The speech was after delivering a set of reports with diagnoses about the public machine, among them a “Public Administration High Risk List” with 29 key areas, to the president-elect’s transition team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

🇧🇷One of the points we highlight here is the urgent need to establish criteria for a review of tax exemptions. Brazil today has more than 4% of its Gross Domestic Product committed to tax exemptions. This is double what President Lula found in 2002, when he assumed the Presidency for the 1st time. At that time only 2% of GDP was committed to exemptions”, he said in an interview with journalists.

Beside Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), vice president-elect and general coordinator of the transition, Dantas said that the exemptions represent a tax waiver of R$400 billion. Here’s the full of the TCU report (8 MB).

Other critical areas identified deal with risks related to vulnerability to fraud, waste, abuse of authority, mismanagement and the need for changes in public policies.

🇧🇷We have almost R$ 400 billion in tax exemptions, evidently in a context of fiscal crisis. It’s a lot of money”, he declared.

As he left the headquarters of the transitional government, at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), he said that the TCU has evaluated for more than 5 years that a review of tax benefits is necessary.

He advocated limiting exemptions and periodically measuring the effects of each type of measure, following the example of developed countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States.

🇧🇷Fiscal responsibility determines that tax exemptions need to be established for a limited time and Brazil is full of tax exemptions without any limitation in time and without any periodic verification of the efficiency of this exemption. There needs to be management work“, said.

🇧🇷It is necessary that every penny collected from the Brazilian taxpayer be invested efficiently”, declared the interim president of the TCU.

The material delivered on this 4th (16.nov) corresponds to surveys carried out by the TCU over the years. According to him, the transition team has not yet made specific requests to the court, which has a committee to monitor the process of changing governments.

In the 2nd report, the court presented the public policy inspections for 2021. In the document, it compared Auxílio Brasil to Bolsa Família. Six social protection benefits were investigated, totaling BRL 271 billion, and 5 emergency credit access programs during the covid-19 pandemic, totaling BRL 61 billion.

The report showed that the Bolsa Família program, adopted in Lula’s 1st government, managed, with a smaller volume of resources, to reduce poverty in the country by a greater percentage than other programs.

The 3rd document presents a prior analysis of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) accounts for 2021. According to Dantas, public macro-management was evaluated, with issues such as the functioning of the spending ceiling and the payment of budget amendments. He indicated that the court must approve the accounts of the current chief executive with reservations.

The last report delivered presents the consolidation of the analysis on social development topics, such as agriculture, infrastructure, environment, mines and energy, national defense and public security.