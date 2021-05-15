Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov demanded that the republic’s law enforcement agencies stop attempts to glorify Ilnaz Galyaviev, who attacked the school, on the Internet. About it reported press service of the president.

As part of a meeting with law enforcement officers, Minnikhanov was informed that Galyaviev was being heroized on the Internet and details of his life were being told. The President considered this a dangerous tendency and asked the law enforcement agencies to strictly suppress this glorification, which, according to the head of the republic, could provoke such crimes.

The attack on the gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan took place in the morning of May 11, the attack was staged by a former student of the school, 19-year-old Ilnaz Galyaviev. He began training back in February and purchased firearms in Yoshkar-Ola. As a result of the shooting, 9 people died, 24 were injured. A case of mass murder was initiated, Galyaviev was taken into custody.