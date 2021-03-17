Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at age 61, agency reported Bloomberg Wednesday, March 17th.

The cause of death of the head of state has not been specified.

Earlier, the leader of the Tanzanian opposition, Tundu Lissu, reported that the president was seriously ill and was being treated in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. According to him, Magufuli has been out of sight since February 24, and the government remains silent about his absence.

Magufuli refused to introduce lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus and urged residents to pray for three days to fight the disease.

In addition, the Tanzanian medical authorities said they were not going to purchase and import the coronavirus vaccine into the country and vaccinate the population. According to Dorothy Gwazima, Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Senior Citizens and Childhood Affairs, Tanzanians are completely safe with the infection.

Tanzania stopped publishing incidence statistics in April 2020, when the number of detected cases of this infection reached 509.