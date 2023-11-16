Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will pay an official visit to Russia on November 21-22, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported on November 16 by the press service of the Tajik leader.

“Emomali Rahmon will visit Russia on an official visit on November 21-22. He will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the meetings will be held in narrow and expanded formats,” quotes TASS the head of the press service of the President of Tajikistan, Abdufattoh Sharifzoda.

In mid-October, the leaders met in Bishkek. Putin then noted that the governments of the countries are working and security issues are being resolved.

Rakhmon noted that he was glad to meet with Putin and pointed out that Russia is an important strategic ally of Tajikistan, and also remains a leading trading partner. According to Rakhmon, cultural ties between Moscow and Bishkek are expanding.

Earlier, on October 5, Putin congratulated Rakhmon on his birthday and noted his contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as strengthening mutually beneficial relations within the CSTO, CIS and SCO. He emphasized that under the leadership of Rahmon, Tajikistan is confidently moving along the path of economic and social development.

On May 22, it was reported that Russian-Tajik trade turnover last year grew by almost 24% and amounted to about $1.7 billion. In 2023, there is scope for this figure to reach $2 billion.