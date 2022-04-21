President of Spain meets with Zelensky in Ukraine

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, thanked this Thursday the visit of the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, with whom he met in the Ukrainian capital.

“Meeting today in kyiv with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen. Thank you for being close to the Ukrainians at such a difficult time! Said the Ukrainian president in a message posted on his Facebook page.

Zelenski accompanied the message with a video in which he is seen receiving Sánchez and Fredericksen in kyivaccompanied by other members of the Ukrainian government, and the meeting they held afterwards.

Sánchez today ratified Spain’s solidarity and commitment to Ukraine upon his arrival in kyiv by train from Poland together with the Danish Prime Minister.

During his visit, the president of the Spanish government toured some of the streets of the Ukrainian city of Borodianka and was moved by “the horror of the war” that he has seen in person.

EFE

