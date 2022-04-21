President of Spain meets with Zelensky in Ukraine

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (c).
Miguel Gutierrez / EFE
The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (c).
Pedro Sánchez ratified this Thursday his support for the Ukrainian government.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 21, 2022, 03:18 PM
The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, thanked this Thursday the visit of the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, with whom he met in the Ukrainian capital.
(Read here: Russia’s key victory in Mariupol is questioned by the West)
“Meeting today in kyiv with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen. Thank you for being close to the Ukrainians at such a difficult time! Said the Ukrainian president in a message posted on his Facebook page.
Zelenski accompanied the message with a video in which he is seen receiving Sánchez and Fredericksen in kyivaccompanied by other members of the Ukrainian government, and the meeting they held afterwards.
Sánchez today ratified Spain’s solidarity and commitment to Ukraine upon his arrival in kyiv by train from Poland together with the Danish Prime Minister.
During his visit, the president of the Spanish government toured some of the streets of the Ukrainian city of Borodianka and was moved by “the horror of the war” that he has seen in person.
EFE
More news
April 21, 2022, 03:18 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#President #Spain #meets #Zelensky #Ukraine
Leave a Reply