Friday, April 22, 2022
President of Spain meets with Zelensky in Ukraine

April 21, 2022
April 21, 2022
in World
Pedro Sánchez visits Ukraine

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (c).

Photo:

Miguel Gutierrez / EFE

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (c).

Pedro Sánchez ratified this Thursday his support for the Ukrainian government.

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, thanked this Thursday the visit of the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, with whom he met in the Ukrainian capital.

(Read here: Russia’s key victory in Mariupol is questioned by the West)

“Meeting today in kyiv with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredericksen. Thank you for being close to the Ukrainians at such a difficult time! Said the Ukrainian president in a message posted on his Facebook page.

Zelenski accompanied the message with a video in which he is seen receiving Sánchez and Fredericksen in kyivaccompanied by other members of the Ukrainian government, and the meeting they held afterwards.

Sánchez today ratified Spain’s solidarity and commitment to Ukraine upon his arrival in kyiv by train from Poland together with the Danish Prime Minister.

During his visit, the president of the Spanish government toured some of the streets of the Ukrainian city of Borodianka and was moved by “the horror of the war” that he has seen in person.

EFE

