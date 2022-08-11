The President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, asked public and private employees to do without the tie so as not to use the air conditioning at very low temperatures.

It is a small but significant gesture that is added to the package of measures in force in the country in order to save energy.

These include turning off the lighting in the showcases after 10 at night, keeping the doors of the establishments closed to avoid strong changes in temperature, limiting the heating to 19 degrees in winter and not putting in less than 27 the air conditioning in summer.

In the Spanish Congress the use of the tie had already been discussed.

When he appeared on July 29 to expose the balance of the political course that closes in Spain, the president asked them to notice that he was not wearing anything around his neck.

“I have asked the ministers and ministers, all public officials and the private sector, if they have not yet done so, that when it is not necessary don’t wear a tiebecause in this way we will also be facing the energy saving that is so necessary in our country”, he said.

The opposition was quick to criticize him for wasting energy in other ways, such as using the helicopter to get around when not needed. It is not the first time that a controversy has been aroused by the invitation to put aside the tie.

In 2011, the Minister of Industry had asked that it not be used in the summer and the President of Congress had opposed it, considering that decorum required wearing it.

Nor is it the first country to take a step down that road. In 2005 the ever-so-conservative members of the Japanese government not only removed their ties in the summer, but also their jackets.

These types of initiatives constitute a hit the tie, which came out battered from the isolations forced by the covid in the world. The garment, however, has survived among us for hundreds of years.

neck protection

The tie had times of greater popularity as in the last century.

The statues of the terracotta warriors, from the 3rd century BC in China, display scarves around their necks. Historians believe that the purpose was to cover the Adam’s apple, which they considered the source of their strength.

Roman legionnaires in the 2nd century AD also did it, probably for protection against the weather.

However, the closest tie to the one worn today was born in 1636, in Croatia: hence its name. Croatian soldiers who fought at the side of King Louis XIV wore red ties in the fight against Spain. The purpose was also to ward off potential dangers, including sword cuts.

In the 20th century, the tie enjoyed good health (it was worn at masses and was even worn by some children) and in part of the 21st century as well. But today it faces some threats.

Trends that put the tie at risk

“Good dress, from a few years to now, has been left for very special occasions,” says tailor Mario Zafra. And he lists some modern trends that undermine the tie, such as informal Fridays in the offices and light clothing in the summers.

To this must be added the confinement of the pandemic. “In general terms, in men’s and women’s fashion there was a trend towards sportswear or comfortable clothing to be at home and obviously some accessories came out of the closets, such as ties,” says Catalina Jaramillo, advisor to luxury clothing brands. “At the same time, others, like sneakers, recovered.” That is, “fashion relaxed.”

“Etiquette is no longer imposed and the tie is being used for very formal events, such as weddings and cocktails,” he adds. “In my opinion, I think it shouldn’t be abandoned because it brings elegance and seriousness to clothing,” she says, emphasizing that it is a temporary trend, as she observes that people are showing some interest in starting to return to glamour.

Although comfortable clothing was imposed as a result of the pandemic, the more formal style is making a comeback and with it, the use of the tie.

Zafra agrees, after noticing a slight uptick in tie sales.

“We return again to the figure of the gentleman,” he says, although he acknowledges that “it will not come to the use of 30, 40 or 50 years ago.”

Either way, he’s not about to let the garment go away. “We have to defend it because it is the adornment of the male wardrobe,” he says.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT IN SPAIN.

