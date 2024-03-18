The current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin, spoke by phone with the President of South Ossetia Alan Gagloev, who congratulated him on his success in the elections. This was announced on Monday, March 18, by Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov.

“President Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of South Ossetia Gagloev, who warmly congratulated the Russian President on his success in the presidential elections,” he noted.

It was previously reported that the current head of state is leading the election with 87.3% of the votes after processing 99.83% of the protocols. In second place was Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation with 4.31% of the votes, in third place was Vladislav Davankov from the New People party, for whom 3.83% of voters voted. LDPR representative Leonid Slutsky received 3.21% of the votes.

Putin has already been congratulated on his victory in the presidential election by the leaders of the CIS countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and other foreign heads of state. In addition, presidential candidate Slutsky called Putin’s victory unique and convincing. He described the past campaign for the presidential elections in the Russian Federation as historic and noted that it “confirmed the stable authority of the leader of the nation.”

In addition, the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova noted that the turnout in the Russian presidential elections was a record in the modern history of the country and amounted to 77.44%. She also said that the commission meeting dedicated to the official summing up of the results of the presidential elections in the Russian Federation will take place on Thursday, March 21, at 11:00.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation took place over three days – from March 15 to 17.