spider-man He is one of the heroes that people love to see in the movies, but there is still no news of his next live-action adventure. However, the president of Sony Pictures has just confirmed that we will have another film adventure of the spider hero in the future.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the president of Sony Pictures spoke about his 2022 and the future of the company. It was at that point where he made it known that a new Spider-Man movie is a no-brainer. Especially after the tremendous success that resulted No Way Home.

Even though they have a new Peter Parker movie planned, he also said they don’t know when it will arrive yet. ‘You can bet we will. About when she might arrive, I don’t know. You must not serve the wine before its time‘, he assured.

So Spider-Man fans can rejoice to see their favorite hero on the big screen again. It should be noted that in the past Sony had already mentioned that there would be a new trilogy with Tom Holland. Now the only question is whether this will connect with the Marvel Cinematic Universe or will already be independent.

What other Spider-Man projects will make it to the movies?

The closest movie based on the Marvel hero will be Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This is the sequel to the multi-award winning Into the Spider-Verse that arrived in 2018. In it we will see Miles Morales back and an infinity of variations of the beloved superhero. Its premiere is planned for June 2023.

A couple of film projects about villains and allies of the spider hero are also in development. Among them is the Kraven the Hunter movie also coming in 2023, as well as a Madame Web spin-off coming out in 2024. There’s still a lot to be excited about.

