The national president of Psol, Juliano Medeiros, said this Wednesday (6.Oct.2021) that the merger between the DEM and PSL will create a party “to attack the rights of the people”. According to the socialist, “there’s no way to get out of there”.

Medeiros based his opinion on the past history of the two parties. The DEM, formerly called the PFL, was born out of the former Arena (1966-1979), a ruling party during the Brazilian military dictatorship. The PSL was a small party until the 2018 elections, when President Jair Bolsonaro ran for the acronym, taking with him more than 50 elected congressmen.

“We’ll be in the opposite trench!”, declared Medeiros, president of the opposition party.

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

DEM and PSL are organizing the National Convention to confirm the merger since the morning of this Wednesday (6.Oct.2021), at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília. The parties approve the single statute project and the program of the new party. Minister Anderson Torres (Justice) participates.

Once concluded, the agreement will create the União Brasil party, which will have the number 44.

At the convention, the common draft Statutes and the program of the new party are also voted on. The Instituting National Executive Committee, the national body that will promote the registration of the new acronym, is also elected. The summits want to officially merge the subtitles by October. They estimate that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) will take 3 to 4 months to ratify.

The current president of the PSL, Luciano Bivar, should preside over the new acronym, which will have the largest bench in the Chamber (81 deputies) and the largest number of governors (4, tied with the PT).