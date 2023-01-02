The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, said that he should meet with the president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Monday (2.jan.2023). According to Rebelo, the Portugal-Brazil relationship will be the main theme of the meeting. The statement was given in an interview with journalists this Sunday (1st.Jan.2023).

Another central agenda should be the agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, which has been stalled since the conclusion of negotiations on June 28, 2019. To enter into force, the text needs to be approved by the European Parliament, by the Council (which brings together the 27 leaders), and by national and regional legislatures, in the case of Belgium, for example.

France is one of the most resistant countries to the agreement. French President Emmanuel Macron argues that trade liberalization without additional commitments from Brazil regarding the preservation of the Amazon rainforest is not fair. Mercosur said it agrees, as long as the same sustainability standards are also adopted by the members of the European Union.

Marcelo Rebelo accompanied the presidential inauguration ceremony. Lula will travel to Portugal on April 22.

“Our protagonism will materialize through the resumption of South American integration, from Mercosur, the revitalization of Unasur and other instances of sovereign articulation in the region. On this basis we will be able to rebuild the proud and active dialogue with the United States, the European Community, China, the countries of the East and other global actors; strengthening the Brics, cooperation with African countries and breaking the isolation to which the country has been relegated”, said Lula during a speech at the National Congress.

“Brazil has to be master of itself, master of its destiny. It has to go back to being a sovereign country. We are responsible for most of the Amazon and for vast biomes, large aquifers, mineral deposits, oil and clean energy sources. With sovereignty and responsibility we will be respected to share this greatness with humanity – in solidarity, never with subordination”, completed.

Lula and the vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), took the constitutional oath in the National Congress at 3:04 pm this Sunday (Jan 1, 2022) and were officially sworn in as President and Vice President of the Republic.

The session was held by the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pachecoand the minutes were read by deputy Luciano Bivar (União Brasil-PE), former ally of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).