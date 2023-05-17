The law that decriminalizes assisted dying in Portugal was enacted this Tuesday (16) by the country’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, after almost six years of processing, two presidential vetoes and two vetoes by the Constitutional Court.

“The President of the Republic promulgated Decree n.º 43/XV of the Assembly of the Republic, under the terms of article 136.º, n.º 2, of the Constitution”, informed the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic in a brief communiqué.

The law enters into force the day after its publication in the Diário da República (Official Gazette).

The Portuguese president enacted the law after the Portuguese Parliament decided not to heed his veto and approved the law that decriminalizes medically assisted death by a majority on the last 12th.

The law was approved by 129 votes in favor, 81 against and one abstention.

The Socialist Party, which governs the country with an absolute parliamentary majority, was supported by the left-wing bloc, animal rights activists, Livre and the Liberal Initiative, the only center-right party to join the initiative.

Against, 81 votes were given by the Communist Party – the only left-wing group to reject the law -, the conservative Social Democratic Party and Chega, the right-wing party, which announced its intention to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

The text defines medically assisted death as that which “occurs by choice”, applicable to adults who demonstrate “suffering of great intensity, with definitive injury of extreme gravity or serious and incurable illness and when it is practiced or assisted by a health professional” .

It gives priority to assisted suicide over euthanasia and limits the procedure to Portuguese citizens or residents of the country.

According to a recent poll commissioned by the local press, 61% of Portuguese people are in favor of decriminalizing assisted dying.