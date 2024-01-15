Prime Minister António Costa resigned in November, subject of investigations by the Public Ministry

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, dissolved the Assembly of the Republic – the legislative body of the Portuguese Republic this Monday (15 January 2024). The decree brings forward the legislative elections to March 10. Here's the complete of the decree (PDF – 200 kB).

In November 2023, the country's prime minister, António Costa, resigned from his position after being the target of an investigation by the Public Ministry into irregular lithium and green hydrogen projects. During the operation, Costa's chief of staff, Vítor Escária, and the mayor of Sines, Nuno Mascarenhas, were also detained.

Another 20 search warrants were carried out in ministries, departments and municipal chambers. The Portuguese Attorney General's Office reported that the investigations were motivated by irregularities in lithium exploration concessions in mines in the region

Rebelo had already announced in November that he would dissolve the country's Parliament in January. The measure did not have immediate effect for congressmen to vote on the budget for 2024.

Deputies have until January 29th to nominate themselves for the dispute. The election campaign will begin on February 25th. According to AFPAntónio Costa's Socialist Party is ahead in voting intentions, but without an absolute majority.

The Social Democratic Party (center-right), led by Luís Montenegro, will join the Social Democratic Center and the Progressive Party in an opposition coalition. On the right, Chega, led by deputy André Ventura, launched its electoral pre-campaign this weekend