The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, called a meeting with political parties this Wednesday (8) and another with the Council of State, for Thursday (9), following the resignation of the prime minister, António Costa , which is being investigated for corruption.

The socialist resigned from his position this Tuesday (7) due to the investigation against him for possible malfeasance, active and passive corruption and influence peddling in lithium and hydrogen deals, although he denied involvement in any illicit act.

Through an official statement, the Presidency of the Republic informed that, “following the Prime Minister’s resignation”, accepted by Rebelo de Sousa, the president decided to summon the political parties to a meeting in the Assembly of the Republic (parliament) .

For the following day, Thursday, the president convened the Council of State, an advisory body to the presidency that, among other matters, can decide whether or not to dissolve parliament, although never in a binding manner.

Immediately after the meeting with the State Council, the president “will speak to the country”, says the note.

Costa resigned after the Public Ministry announced this Tuesday that it was investigating him and several members of his cabinet for alleged corruption crimes.

Searches were carried out in “spaces used by the prime minister’s chief of staff” and investigators observed that several suspects spoke of Costa’s involvement in the case to “unblock procedures”.

The investigation, in which more than 40 locations were searched, focuses on lithium mining concessions at the Romano and Barroso mines in the north of the country, as well as a project for a hydrogen plant and another for the construction of a data center, both in Sines.

The Public Ministry issued arrest warrants against the prime minister’s chief of staff, the mayor of Sines and two of his administrators at the company Start Campus, as well as a lawyer, who will be taken to court for questioning.

The Minister of Infrastructure, João Galamba, and the president of the board of directors of the Portuguese Environment Agency were also declared formal suspects in the action.

In his television speech, Costa said he was “surprised” by the information of a criminal case against him and stated that he was “totally available” to cooperate with justice, but denied the accusations and highlighted that he is leaving office “with a very conscious conscience.” quiet”. (EFE Agency)