The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. | Photo: (EPA) EFE

The president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, vetoed the fourth version of the bill on medically assisted death and euthanasia approved by Parliament.

The representative “decided to return the text to the Assembly of the Republic, without promulgation”, informs a note from the Portuguese Presidency.

Rebelo de Sousa, a practicing Catholic, considers that more precision is needed about the differences between assisted suicide and euthanasia, in addition to the supervision of the process included in the proposal.

The text establishes that euthanasia can be used when assisted suicide is impossible due to the patient’s physical incapacity.

“It is important to clarify who recognizes or attests to such an impossibility”, says the president in a letter sent to Parliament. “It is convenient to clarify who should supervise assisted suicide,” he continues.

The text was approved on March 31 by the Assembly with the opposition of the majority of the deputies of the conservative Social Democratic Party (PSD) – of which Rebelo de Sousa is affiliated -, of the extreme right Chega and of the Communist Party.

It is the fourth time that Parliament has moved forward with a proposal to decriminalize euthanasia, which was previously vetoed by the president and twice overturned by the Constitutional Court.