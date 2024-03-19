AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 03/20/2024 – 0:28

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, denied that he is under pressure from the Lula government to block the payment of extraordinary dividends and assured that his management seeks a balance to satisfy shareholders.

The company's shares fell on the stock exchange last week, following the board of directors' decision not to distribute these dividends, amid criticism of the PT government's interventionism in public companies.

“It’s not government pressure, it’s government guidelines. I wrote the chapter of Lula 3's government program related to oil. I know what is written there, no one needs to give me direct orders all the time”, said Prates this Tuesday (19), in an interview with AFP in Houston.

“There is no pressure, it is the influence of a government program that was elected, that was written, and of which Petrobras is also part of as a policy implementer”, added Prates, who is participating in the CERAWeek energy conference in Texas.

The president of Petrobras highlighted that whoever joins a state-owned company as a partner of the Brazilian State “may have disappointments, surprises, but there are also great joys, because we grew 115% in dollars (share price) in the first year of management”.

“The great magic here is to balance things in the management of a company that I call a state corporation. It is a company, in fact, that has internal management challenges. You have shareholders who, sometimes, have diametrically opposed interests”, explained Prates. Petrobras is a state-owned company “managed to keep its structural shareholders satisfied.”

Appointed by Lula last year, Prates said he feels comfortable in the position and highlighted his experience in business and political management.

– Trust in management –

Government members last week defended the board of directors' decision and tried to calm investors by clarifying that the resources that will be held in reserve (around 9 billion dollars) could be distributed as dividends in the future.

“Petrobras is a corporation and needs to comply with SA law. You have a law that governs state-owned companies and a law that governs SA. On the issue of dividends, SA law governs, and there may be the creation, as was done last year, of a reserve account for dividend payments over a certain timeline, which is perfectly normal”, observed Prates.

The president of Petrobras stated that decisions are communicated to the market with transparency. “The market reacts and then returns” to its levels.

Amid criticism, the Lula government announced last week that it will renew Petrobras' board of directors to “oxygenate” the decision-making structures, highlighting that the measure will not be immediate.

The Brazilian president has repeatedly criticized Petrobras' revenue management, which he considers favorable to shareholders, to the detriment of society.

“Trust our management”, asked Prates. “We know that we are tracing the path of a transatlantic that has to cross a difficult ocean, but we have good machines, good people, management capacity to cross this ocean and get to the other side by transforming a modern energy company in general, with a lot of participation of renewable sources.”

Regarding the global transition goals to clean energy, Prates said that Petrobras has a “realistic perspective. We never made announcements and promised impossible things.”

The president highlighted that activities are carried out in parallel to traditional ones, such as the reinjection of CO2 from its pre-salt oil production fields, directly into the seabed, avoiding emissions, in which the French company Total also participates.