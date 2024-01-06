Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/06/2024 – 14:47

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, returned this Saturday, 6th, to defend oil prospecting in “new frontiers”, including the Equatorial Margin, in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, and the Pelotas Basin, on the coast of Rio Grande of the South, as a way of guaranteeing future oil reserves for the country. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Prates stated that Petrobras is moving forward with new exploration and production projects in these regions as well.

“Petrobras is an oil company in transition, which is promoting greater energy integration and decarbonization of its activities while maintaining its financial sustainability, guaranteeing new investments and moving forward with new exploration and production projects, whether in the pre-salt or in new borders such as the Equatorial Margin and the Pelotas Basin”, wrote Prates.

The post was accompanied by the publication of a video with an excerpt from an interview that Prates gave to the television channel GloboNews, on December 28th. On the occasion, Prates stated that he has a respectful relationship with the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), but defended oil prospecting in the Equatorial Margin and argued that the energy transition foresees gradualness, not rupture.