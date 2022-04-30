The President of Peru, Pedro Castillohad to rush back to the country from Ecuador by car to avoid being impeached by Congress, after the bad weather prevented him from returning by plane.

In a country where presidents are frequently removed, Castillo risked violate the Constitution if he did not return to Peru before midnight on Friday (05h00 GMT on Saturday).

At the time, the permission granted by Parliament to the leftist president expired for his visit to the neighbor in Ecuador, where he headed a binational cabinet with his counterpart William Lasso in the city of Loja, 264 km by road from the Peruvian border.

Read more: They assume military control in provinces taken by drug traffickers

Exceeding the deadline would have given the opponents who control the Legislature a pretext to proceed to remove Castillo, since the Peruvian Magna Carta does not contemplate exceptions for meteorological causes.

As the presidential plane could not take off due to bad weatherCastillo had to drive a five-hour drive to reach the Peruvian border on time.

One hour before the term expired, Castillo arrived at the Tumbes border post, according to local media, which freed him from facing a new “presidential vacancy” motion (removal), the third in his nine months in power.

“Vacancy” motions have become customary in Peru and caused the fall of presidents Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (right) in 2018 and Martín Vízcarra (center) in 2020, which keeps the country mired in instability.

Since December 2017, Peruvian lawmakers have submitted six vacancy motions to Congress, two of them against Castillo.