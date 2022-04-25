The Peruvian government, headed by President Pedro Castillo, has sent a bill that would reform the Penal Code to have as accessory punishment for rapists of children, adolescents and women, the use of chemical castration treatments.



This project is presented after the case of kidnapping and sexual abuse against a three-year-old girl in Chiclayo, the capital city of the northern region of Lambayeque, which has shocked the country. On April 17, protests were registered in rejection of sexual violence against the minor.

The reform initiative was approved in the Council of Ministers on April 20 and now a letter signed by Castillo and the Prime Minister, Aníbal Torres, has been sent with the proposal. It is proposed that the judges may impose chemical castration as an additional penalty to the sentences.

In Peru, court cases of rape of minors incur life sentences, so the cases in which they could apply the additional penalty with chemical treatment are those with a certain prison term. That is, those who have sentences in which they can eventually get out of jail.

The reasoning of the Executive to propose this reform is based on the fact that complaints of sexual abuse in Peru have potentially increased: from 5,378 complaints in 2000 to almost 24,000 in 2017. According to data from the Observatory of the Public Ministry, they join the by 2018, sexual violence against minors was the second classification with the most penalties after aggravated robbery.

For its part, the Peruvian Ombudsman has warned that this bill has been considered by international organizations as a cruel punishment, in violation of human dignity. “Peru would be failing to comply with human rights treaties, which would incur a responsibility for the Peruvian State and would increase public spending”, added the entity.

Hormone treatment could be worth $50 per injection.

The Peruvian media ‘Gestión’ reported that, according to the Pharmaceutical Chemical College of Peru, this measure is only temporary and does not attack the underlying social problem.

“It is a treatment that inhibits the production of testosterone, which in turn causes libido to decrease for about three months,” said Arnaldo Tipiano, the national dean of the Pharmaceutical Chemical College.

In addition, the Ombudsman’s Office stated that There is no evidence that chemical castration reduces the occurrence of sexual violence.

It is worth saying that in the world Russia, Poland, South Korea, Indonesia and Moldova already have sentences with chemical castration and some states in the United States also.

